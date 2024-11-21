South Korean singer Jin took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, performed his song "Running Wild" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

For his performance, Jin was joined by live musicians on a highway-themed stage. The singer wore black pants, printed Gucci shirt and a green jacket covered in fringe.

"Running Wild" appears on Jin's debut solo album, Happy. He released the album and the "Running Wild" music video last week.

Happy also features the tracks "I'll Be There," "Another Level," "Falling," "Heart on the Window" featuring Wendy and "I Will Come to You."

During the interview, Jin discussed his viral song "Super Tuna" and taught Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon how to perform the song's dance.

"I really love fishing, but I've never caught a tuna. So I made this song with the hope of catching a tuna. This is basically my love letter to the Dragon King under the sea," Jin said.

Jin released a special video for "Super Tuna" in October that shows him propose to a giant fish.

BTS also consists of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.