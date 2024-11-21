Netflix is previewing Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which lands on the streamer Jan. 3.

The upcoming stop-motion animated movie marks about 18 years since the franchise's last full-length film, The Curse of Were-Rabbit, released in 2005. The most recent short, A Matter of Loaf and Death, premiered in 2008.

Vengeance Most Fowl features the outlaw Feathers McGraw, who first appeared in The Wrong Trousers (1993).

The trailer shows the sinister Feathers in jail, brooding over how Wallace and Gromit prevented him from attaining the blue diamond.

When Wallace invents a new "smart gnome," named Norbot, Feathers seizes an opportunity to intervene.

"He's a household gnome," Wallace says in the trailer. "What could possibly go wrong?"

After Feathers hacks Norbot and turns him "evil," Wallace and Gromit realize that a lot there are many answers to that question.

Ben Whitehead will voice Wallace, while Reece Shearsmith will voice Norbot. Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan and Lenny Henry also lend their voices to characters in the film.

"Returning to Wallace and Gromit is like meeting up with family friends. People respond to them because they feel so familiar," director Nick Park told Netflix's Tudum. "They're like an old married couple in some ways, who know each other so well -- it's a sort of love-hate relationship, but when the chips are down, they are always there for each other."

He adds, "Wallace pushes Gromit's loyalty to the extreme, and Gromit always wants Wallace to change. It's something everyone can relate to."

The film airs on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Christmas, and then streams on Netflix beginning Jan. 3.