Coachella has released its music lineup for 2025, and Lady Gaga is one of the headliners.

The California festival takes place over two weekends in April, and tickets are available for pre-sale beginning Friday.

The first weekend will be held April 11-13, and the second April 18-20.

Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott, Benson Boone, Green Day, Charli xcx, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion are among the performers.

"I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert," Gaga wrote on social media. "I've had a vision I've never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans."

She added, "I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am. I'm headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can't wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop."

Gaga will perform April 11 and 18.

The pop icon released the official music video for "Disease" in October, and dropped the album Harlequin in September.