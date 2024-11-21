"I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert," Gaga wrote on social media. "I've had a vision I've never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans."
She added, "I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am. I'm headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can't wait to hear you all singalong and dance dance DANCE till we drop."
Gaga will perform April 11 and 18.
The pop icon released the official music video for "Disease" in October, and dropped the album Harlequin in September.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.