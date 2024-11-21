Kesha has released a single and music video for her new song, "Joyride."

The "Joyride" video shows the 37-year-old singer sitting in a car's backseat, as a news reporter's voice plays over the radio.

"Breaking news, pop star Kesha is set to be released after nine years of wrongful imprisonment," the reporter says. "Sources say new evidence exonerating the singer has come to light."

That line could refer to the turmoil related to Kesha's former work relationship with Lukas Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke, Billboard reports.

Kesha had accused her former producer of being emotionally and sexually abusive, and he, in turn, sued for defamation.

She has since created Kesha Records, and "Joyride" is the record label's first song.

The video eventually shows her in the driver's seat, escaping various foes.

"I've earned the right to be like this," she sings. "Oh, you say you love me? That's funny. Well, so do I."

