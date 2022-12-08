Comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael has been announced as the host of the revamped Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards," Helen Hoehnel, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement. "His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season."

Carmichael will host the show live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 10. He won an Emmy last year for writing in a comedy special for Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, which aired on HBO Max. In it, Carmichael came out as gay.

The Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock. Carmichael created and starred in The Carmichael Show on NBC for three seasons from 2015-2017. In April, he made his hosting debut on NBC's long-running comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live.

"Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style," said Golden Globes executive producer Jesse Collins."We're all thrilled to have him host this year's show."

The Golden Globes are rebooting after a scandal erupted over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's diversity as well as its financial ties and policies. This year will mark the show's first broadcast since before the pandemic. The association signed a new one-year deal with NBC in September.

Carmichael's resume should prove complementary to the often-freewheeling Golden Globes. Aside from his Emmy-winning special, he's hosted two stand-ups -- 2014's Love at the Store, on HBO, directed by Spike Lee, and 2017's Jerrod Carmichael: 8. Golden Globe nominees will be announced live on Monday at 8:30 a.m. EST by George Lopez and Mayan Lopez of the new NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez.