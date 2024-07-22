Jeremy Simon certainly made a splash in the first week of Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette journey, and he's apparently going to keep stirring the pot. Jeremy is a 29-year-old real estate investor from New York, NY. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) When Jenn's The Bachelorette season premiered on July 8 on ABC, Jeremy pulled up in a red Corvette and insisted that, although he was driving a fancy car, he wasn't overcompensating for anything. In fact, Jeremy flat out told Jenn that he has "a really big p-nis," which totally shocked The Bachelorette star. "I don't like people flexing like that," Brian Autz told the cameras. Jeremy and Brian later butted heads, and based on a preview of what's to come on The Bachelorette, a lot more drama is going to unfold. However, Jeremy doesn't seem to think the season's most polarizing bachelor thus far, Devin Strader, has done anything wrong. Was Jeremy able to rise above cast tensions and focus on Jenn? And did his Night 1 antics set Jeremy up for success or failure on The Bachelorette? Until The Bachelorette viewers can watch what happens next between Jeremy and Jenn on the show, let's find out some information about Jeremy Simon right now. Below is a list of seven facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Jeremy Simon. Jeremy Simon shares the type of love he's looking forJeremy wants a love that is fun, even when a couple is doing absolutely nothing together, according to BachelorNation.com. While Jeremy has had long-term relationships in the past, he's been unlucky in love ever since. "If loving me is wrong, you don't wanna be right," Jeremy recently wrote on Instagram. Jeremy Simon has a passion for real estate Jeremy works as a real estate partner at Daisy, where he began working in January 2024, according to his LinkedIn. Prior to Daisy, Jeremy worked in real estate acquisitions for AvantStay from September 2020 to August 2021. Jeremy also previously held down jobs in investment sales and project management. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) The Bachelorette bachelor's love language is physical touchJeremy is hoping his future wife is ready for all the cuddles and kisses. Jeremy want to have great communication with his partner and share a similar sense of humor. When Jeremy isn't working hard at his career, he loves staying active, traveling the world, and spending time with his family. Jeremy Simon comes from a Jewish family based in ConnecticutJeremy graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Civil Engineering and Mathematics in 2016. While in school, he was a member of the Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi and AIPAC. Jeremy's family appears to be supportive of his stint on reality TV, as his father Greg Simon told CT Insider of The Bachelorette, "It's an interesting adventure for my son." ABC says Jeremy Simon wants to find his forever love Jeremy is a spontaneous, loyal and generous guy, according to ABC. When Jeremy loves, he loves hard, and he desires a long-lasting relationship. The suitor also enjoys coming up with creative ideas for special date nights. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Jeremy Simon has a side gig working in fitness and nutritionJeremy is a certified personal trainer as well as a certified sports nutrition coach. He enjoys surfing, canoeing and other outdoor activities such as ATVing. Jeremy Simon hosts an AirBnB home for travelersJeremy lists a cottage with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths for rent via AirBnB in the Catskills in Athens, NY. In a funny nod to his The Bachelorette intro, Jeremy calls this property "Morning Wood." Jeremy is considered a "superhost" thanks to the good reviews, and more than 50 guests have apparently stayed at this home, which boasts lake access and "peaceful" surroundings. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Click here to read episode-by-episode spoilers about how Jenn's The Bachelorette season unfolds, including who Jenn picks as her winner and runner-up. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!