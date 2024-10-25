Netflix is previewing Season 9 of Queer Eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new chapter features a new interior design star and is set in a new city, but the heart of the show --"transforming the lives of everyday people from the inside out" -- has not shifted, the streamer says.

Jeremiah Brent is replacing Bobby Berk, who announced his departure in November.

"What we're able to do, how we're able to help people, how we're able to help our heroes, has been such a blessing from God," he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in February.

Brent appears alongside his husband in The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project on HGTV, and has his own design firm and lifestyle brand.

The upcoming season is also set in a brand new locale.

"Say goodbye to New Orleans!" an official synopsis says. "After two seasons in the Big Easy, Queer Eye is crossing state lines to help a new group of heroes in Las Vegas, including a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence and a dedicated librarian in need of a change."

The other members of the Fab Five include Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reboot will stream Season 9 on Netflix Dec. 11.