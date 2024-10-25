South Korean singer Jin is back with new solo music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "I'll Be There" on Friday.

"I'll Be There" is a rockabilly-inspired tune featuring both Korean and English lyrics.

"I will be there forever / I'll stay the same, I'll be there for you / There for you," Jin sings, promising to always support his fans.

The music video shows Jin front a band and draw a crowd on a sunny day in Los Angeles.

"I'll Be There" will appear on Jin's forthcoming debut solo EP, Happy. The album features four other tracks and is slated for release Nov. 15.

Jin's most recent solo release was the single "The Astronaut" in 2022.

BTS also consists of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.