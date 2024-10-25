Lindsay Lohan tries to impress a disapproving Kristin Chenoweth in the trailer for the Netflix holiday film Our Little Secret."Imagine this. I'm spending the holidays with my boyfriend's family for the first time," Lohan says as the preview begins.The snippet shows Erica (Kristin Chenoweth) open the door and hug her son, Cameron (Jon Rudnitsky) and greet Avery (Lohan) with a polite smile."This is for you," Avery says, presenting a bottle of wine."Look, it's a screw top," Erica says. "Fast and easy."Things only get worse for Avery, who discovers that her ex-boyfriend, Logan (Ian Harding), is dating Cameron's sister.The pair decide to keep their history a secret."The last thing I need is to give that woman ammunition," Avery tells Logan. "Do we have an understanding?"The movie also stars Lohan's Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows, as well as Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos and Brian Unger.Our Little Secret streams Nov. 27 on Netflix.