Jennifer Hudson and BamBam are joining Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli for a live concert in Vatican City Sept. 13.

Grace for the World will broadcast live at 3 p.m. EDT from St. Peter's Square on Disney+, Hulu and ABC News Live to celebrate the World Meeting on Human Fraternity.

Other previously announced performers include Karol G, John Legend, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll and Angelique Kidjo.

"The performance will both celebrate the 2025 Jubilee year and mark the closing of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity, a conference held by the Fratelli Tutti Foundation consisting of two days of spiritual and cultural initiatives, to celebrate the strength of fraternity, offer the world a symbolic embrace and renew the collective commitment to the protection of Creation," a press release states.

A drone and light show is also slated for the event.