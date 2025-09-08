Acorn TV announced Monday it has renewed the series Irish Blood for a second season. The season finale airs Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alicia Silverstone stars and executive produces Irish Blood, playing Fiona Fox. Fiona travels to Ireland to investigate a message from her family and discovers a secret family.

"It means so much to continue this journey with a character I love," Silverstone said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who's watched and supported, and to the phenomenal Irish crew and actors who made working there such a joy."

Season 2 will includes six more episodes and begins production next year in Ireland.

The series also stars Jason O'Mara, Wendy Crewson, Dearbhla Molloy, Simone Kirby, Ruth Codd and Leonardo Taiwo.

Season 1 became Acorn's most popular series.