Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen portrays a hitman hired to kill monsters for a 10-year-old girl who lives next door in Dust Bunny.

The film, which arrives in theaters Dec. 5, is directed by Bryan Fuller , known for his work on Hannibal, from a script he wrote.

"When Aurora needs help killing the monster she believes ate her entire family, she procures his services," an official synopsis reads. "Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to assassins gunning for him, Aurora's neighbor guiltily takes the job. Now, to protect her, he'll need to battle an onslaught of assassins -- and accept that some monsters are real."

Sigourney Weaver and Sophie Sloan also star.