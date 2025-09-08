The fall season premiere dates have arrived for CBS soap operas, the network announced Monday.

"This fall, relationships are tested, unexpected romances flourish and a puzzling mystery leads to shocking revelations," an official synopsis reads.

The Bold and the Beautiful returns for Season 39 Sept. 15 and features family reunions, revived romance and "boardrooms fueled by fashion," according to the synopsis.

Katherine Kelly Lang, Rebecca Budig, Thorsten Kaye, Scott Clifton, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Crew Morrow, Laneya Grace, Don Diamont, Heather Tom, Kimberlin Brown, Naomi Matsuda, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan star.

And the new drama series Beyond the Gates will continue during fall, a press release states.

CBS also announced that The Price is Right arrives for Season 54 Sept. 22, while Let's Make a Deal begins Season 17 the same day.