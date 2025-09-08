CBS announced plans Monday for Star Trek's 60th anniversary celebration. 2026 marks 60 years since The Original Series premiered on NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Trek will have a float at the Rose Parade on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif. The new series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres on Paramount+ next year, too.

In partnership with DoSomething.org, Star Trek is launching the environmental initiative "Boldly Go Green." Another partnership with Lego will mark the first ever official Lego Star Trek brick builds.

Lego posted a video of a figure in a Starfleet uniform beaming aboard the Enterprise on their Instagram. The caption read "Set phasers to build."

Trek's first preschool series, Star Trek: Scouts, launches on YouTube Monday. A Webtoon digital Star Trek comic is planned for next year.

The podcast Star Trek: Khan, with Naveen Andrews voicing the Trek villain originated by the late Ricardo Montalban, premieres Monday. The Star Trek Cruise sets sail next year with William Shatner and Walter Koenig confirmed to attend.

60th anniversary events will be updated throughout the year on StarTrek60.com.