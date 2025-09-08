The queens vying to win Season 5 of Drag Race Espana have been selected.

World of Wonder announced the contestants Monday.

Dafne Mugler, 20, is a ballerina, while Denebola Murnau, 27, says she takes inspiration from both Marilyn Monroe and Tim Burton.

Eva Harrington, 27, said in a press release that on stage she is "an explosion of femininity, hips, waist, strength and elegance," while Krystal Forever, 52, says her drag takes its inspiration from RuPaul, Diana Ross and Whitney Houston.

Other queens include Alexandra del Raval, 27, Ferrxn, 27, Laca Udilla, 27, La Escandalo, 26, Margarita Kalifata, 32, Nix, 29, Nori, 28, and Satin Greco, 39.

Supremme de Luxe will host once more, and Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and Ana Locking will judge.

The upcoming season premieres Sept. 28.