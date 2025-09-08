Nominations for the 59th annual CMA Awards are in, and Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson are among the music artists up for Entertainer of the Year.

Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen are also on that list.

Wilson is also up for Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney.

Wilson's album Whirlwind could also be named album of the year. Moroney's Am I Okay?, Zach Top's Cold Beer & Country Music, Post Malone's F-1 Trillion and Wallen's I'm the Problem are also up for that honor.

Male Vocalist of the Year nominees include Combs, Johnson, Stapleton, Top and Wallen, while the Vocal Group of the Year nominees include Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts and The Red Clay Strays.

The show will broadcast live on Nov. 19.

Check out the list of other nominees, below.

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

New Artist of the Year

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Music Video of the Year

"Am I Okay?" by Megan Moroney

"I'm Gonna Love You" by Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood

"Somewhere Over Laredo" by Lainey Wilson

"Think I'm in Love With You" by Chris Stapleton

"You Look Like You Love Me" by Ella Langley and Riley Green