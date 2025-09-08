Sony Pictures announced Monday that St. Elmo's Fire will return to theaters for one week. The 40th anniversary re-release begins Oct. 17.

Joel Schumacher directed the film and co-wrote it with Carl Kurlander. Schumacher died in 2020 at age 80.

Lauren Schuler Donner produced the film, still credited as Schuler prior to marrying Richard Donner.

The film features a score by David Foster and the soundtrack song "Man in Motion" by John Parr.

Sony confirmed the new 4K restoration will be shown in theaters. The studio released the 4K UHD version on home video in June. The film was originally released June 28, 1985.