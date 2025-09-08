Netflix is teasing Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Daniel Craig.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig portrays detective Benoit Blanc for the third time in the upcoming film, following prior performances in Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, released in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

"This murder was dressed as a miracle," Blanc says in the preview released Monday. "But what happened that night is a much, much larger scheme."

The film also stars Josh Brolin as Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, Josh O'Connor as a priest, Glenn Close as a "mysterious church lady," Thomas Haden Church as a groundskeeper, Kerry Washington as a lawyer, Daryl McCormack as an up-and-coming politician, Jeremy Renner as a doctor, Andrew Scott as a renowned author, Mila Kunis as a police chief and Cailee Spaeny as a cellist.

Kunis' Geraldine Scott partners with Blanc to solve a murder that happened on church property.

"A man gives a sermon," Blanc says as the preview continues. "He then, in plain sight of everyone, walks into a sealed concrete box. And 30 seconds later, that man is lying dead. A classic impossible crime."

Rian Johnson, who pens and directs the Knives Out films, said the upcoming feature enabled him to explore "a side alley of the whodunit genre."

"A corpse is found in a locked room, a knife in his back, he is alone and there are no ways in or out. With such a constrained premise, there are only a few real options to work with," he told Netflix's Tudum. "It's the mystery version of a chess puzzle, with just enough pieces on the board and no more, and a few predetermined moves at your disposal."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival which kicked off Sept. 4 and runs through Sept. 14, and will also screen at the 69th annual BFI London Film Festival, which runs Oct. 8 through Oct. 19.

Wake Up Dead Man is due in theaters Nov. 26 ahead of its Dec. 12 arrival on Netflix.