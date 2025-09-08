Pop stars Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga were among the singers to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday.

Carpenter, 26, rose through a manhole cover reading "Sabrina" to take the stage and performed her song "Tears," which appears on her recent album Man's Best Friend.

The song included a "dance break" as water rained down onto the stage like rain. The singer was joined by several RuPaul's Drag Race stars, including Denali, Willam, Symone, Laganja Estranja and Lexi Love.

Her album Short n' Sweet won Album of the Year.

Lady Gaga, 39, gave a prerecorded performance of "Abracadabra" and "The Dead Dance." The latter song appears on the soundtrack for Netflix's Wednesday Season 2, which features the singer and actress.

Lady Gaga was named Artist of the Year, and her album Mayhem earned her the Best Album Moonman.

The Grammy-winning music artist also received honors for Best Direction and Best Choreography, as well as Best Collaboration with Bruno Mars.

She filmed her songs during a performance at Madison Square Garden Saturday, People reports, because the awards show Sunday coincided with another show. She did attend the VMAs briefly to accept her Artist of the Year Award.

Mariah Carey , meanwhile, performed a medley of fan favorites as the evening's Video Vanguard Award winner.

The songstress, 56, sang "Sugar Sweet," "Fantasy," "Honey & Heartbreaker," "Obsessed," "It's Like That," "We Belong Together" and "Type Dangerous."

The last song earned her Best R&B.

Tate McRae, Ricky Martin, Doja Cat, Kenny G, Busta Rhymes, Jelly Roll and Post Malone were among the other artists who performed at the VMAs.

In addition, Nuno Bettencourt, Yungblud, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry performed a tribute for the late rocker Ozzy Osbourne.