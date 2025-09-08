Charlie Sheen says drinking "softened the edges" of a lifelong stutter.

Sheen, 60, discussed his addiction issues and recovery journey in an interview on Good Morning America Monday.

The former Spin City actor spoke with Michael Strahan ahead of the release of his memoir, The Book of Sheen, Tuesday, and a Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, arriving Wednesday.

"Drinking just... It softened the edges. It gave me, just, freedom of speech," he told Strahan on Good Morning America.

He said that when he joined Spin City in 2000, he stopped hiding his stutter.

"When in doubt just be, you know, be human enough to be vulnerable and to know that it's okay to ask for help," he said.

Sheen also discussed what it was like to be addicted to prescription pills while acting in Two and a Half Men.

He was ultimately fired from the show in 2011 after a meltdown and dispute with series creator Chuck Lorre, who appears in the upcoming documentary.

The documentary also includes commentary from Sean Penn Ramon Estevez , Heidi Fleiss, and Sheen's former drug dealer.

Sheen is also known for starring in Platoon, Wall Street and The Rookie.