Netflix is teasing an "epic battle royale" in Last Samurai Standing, ahead of the series debut on the streamer Nov. 13.

The show will also screen at the Busan International Film Festival.

A preview released Monday introduces viewers to a life-and-death game where contestants must seize the wooden tags worn by other players.

"At nightfall, 292 warriors -- including lead character Shujiro Saga (Junichi Okada) -- gather at Kyoto's Tenryuji Temple, each lured by the promise of a massive cash prize," an official synopsis reads.

The series, which takes place in the late 19th century in Japan, also stars Yumia Fujisaki, Kaya Kiyohara, Masahiro Higashide, Shota Sometani, Taichi Saotome, Yuya Endo, Taiiku Okazaki, Kairi Jo, Yasushi Fuchikami, Takaaki Enoki, Yoshi Sakou, Satoru Matsuo, Toshihiro Yashiba, Daisuke Kuroda, Mitsuo Yoshihara, Wataru Ichinose, Takashi Sasano, Yuya Matsuura, Ryudo Uzaki, Arata Iura, Tetsushi Tanaka, Ayumu Nakajima, Takayuki Yamada, Riho Yoshioka, Kazunari Ninomiya, Hiroshi Tamaki, Hideaki Ito and Gaku Hamada.

The show takes its inspiration from the Ikusagami books penned by Shogo Imamura.