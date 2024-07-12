After Joey Graziadei eliminated Jenn while filming The Bachelor's 28th season and she returned home late last year, two guys from Jenn's past apparently contacted her.
"Since The Bachelor, yeah... oh my gosh, I'm really putting this on blast," Jenn began.
"So there were two. There was one guy that I dated, like, three years ago in Boston when I first moved there, and we dated for, like, two months very briefly, and then we were really good friends after the fact."
Jenn revealed, "We've been in touch here or there, and I've been on family vacations with him before. We're just friends though, you know what I mean? Maybe there's a little benefit here or there."
After returning home from The Bachelor, Jenn recalled of this man, "He reached out in a more, maybe like, serious manner, and I was entertaining it. I was like, 'This is a friend, but I like the attention,' or whatever."
Jenn laughed but insisted that she "knew" she was "never actually going to be with him" in the future.
Jenn confirmed that she was not genuinely interested in giving that romance another shot.
"I would never date him again because we're just such different people... I was just like, 'I've been there before and I don't want to do it again," Jenn shared.
She added, "We know that certain things don't work for us, so we're good friends and that's where it's at... I care about him as a friend very deeply."
Before Jenn filmed The Bachelorette, she was supposed to go to a wedding in Colombia with this man.
As for the other man, Jenn described him as "the toxic ex" whom she had dated seriously for one year.
"He reached out and sent me this whole long letter about everything that he did wrong, and I remember for the longest time, that's all I wanted from him, right?" Jenn said.
"[I had wanted] an apology. And when I was reading it, I was getting pissed off. I was like, 'This is f-cked up. I don't want the letter!' Because it made me angry about the way he treated me and that it took him this long to apologize."
Jenn actually asked herself, "What the f-ck was this for?!"
Jenn believed this letter was actually for the toxic man so that he could feel better about himself.
"I was like, 'I've healed these wounds, and I don't need you to heal them for me,'" Jenn recalled. "This is you healing yourself. And so I basically 'liked' the message and was just like, 'Good luck!'"
Jenn found this man's timing convenient given he had chosen to apologize after watching her shine on Joey's season of The Bachelor.
Jenn confessed that she had bad dating habits prior to meeting Joey on The Bachelor.
"I'm so addicted to someone not giving me everything because I'm so used to working for things in my life -- working for love, affection and success," Jenn acknowledged.
"I like guys who don't give me everything at once because I've been so used to that environment... and that 'fight or flight' feeling."
Based on a preview of what's to come on Jenn's The Bachelorette season, which currently airs on Monday nights on ABC, an ex-boyfriend from Jenn's past attempts to join her cast of bachelors and fight to win her back.
"This morning, someone from my past flew all the way here. He wants to be with me, and he wants to join this journey," Jenn tells her group of bachelors.
The men seem angry and tell this mystery man that he "stands no chance" with Jenn and should "go back to the past."
Jenn goes on to share, "I've dated a lot of toxic men in my past, and so I am nervous that history will repeat itself. I just don't want to choose the wrong person again."
Jenn later tells her suitors, "I've made the wrong decisions in the past, and I know what a wrong decision feels like. And I'm not going to do that anymore!"
It's unclear, however, if this man from Jenn's past was one of the two exes The Bachelorette star had discussed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.