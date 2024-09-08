On The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale on Tuesday, September 3, Jenn appeared emotionally distraught when she announced her relationship with Devin was over and he had dumped her in a 15-minute phone about a month ago.
After Jenn and Devin had a heated confrontation, The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer asked Jenn, "I know you haven't seen it yet. What do you think? Should we all watch it together?"
Jenn asked in reply, "Do I have a choice?"
ABC proceeded to air the Final Rose Ceremony in Hawaii -- which had taped in May -- in which Jenn was shown popping the question to Devin and giving him a ring.
As the footage aired, Jenn sobbed and could hardly compose herself, and so ABC has faced backlash for tormeting Jenn and being cruel.
But Jenn insisted to Glamour that she actually wanted the marriage proposal to air and she wasn't blindsided by it.
"I did know that was going to happen. They walked me through the game plan and everything," Jenn revealed.
"I guess I just didn't know how heavy I would be feeling in the moment, just seeing [Devin] again and having that conversation that we had."
Jenn explained, "I was very, very anxious that night and so my emotions were just all over the place from the beginning. It was a very hard thing to do to watch it back with him, but I also knew that it needed to be done."
Jenn said she wanted Devin to watch all of the promises he had made her and how passionately he claimed to be in love with her at the time.
Throughout the show, Devin seemed head over heels in love with Jenn. He spoke bold love proclamations constantly and nearly quit The Bachelorette out of panic that Jenn didn't feel the same way in return.
"He just says things all the time and I don't even know if he's been watching everything back and really listening to the words he's saying, because his apologies have been so nonexistent," Jenn said.
"I'm like, 'Why don't you watch this back and listen to the words that you're saying to me and realize why I'm so hurt by what you did?' But it was definitely not an easy thing to do, and I didn't think I was going to be so emotional."
"They knew it was gonna be a very emotional night for me, so I knew it was gonna happen, and honestly, I wanted him to watch it back too," Jenn noted.
She also apparently wasn't surprised by how cold Devin seemed to be as Jenn cried and poured her heart out in front of him.
At times, Devin laughed things off, such as when Jenn called him out for following Maria Georgas on Instagram after their breakup and going clubbing with Jeremy Simon instead of working on himself and being "so sad."
In regard to Devin's lack of emotion, Jenn shared, "That's kind of just been the way he's been after the breakup."
"I was not expecting anything different," she added of his casual attitude. "He hadn't been responding to my calls and whatnot, so I didn't think that he was going to be emotional."
Jenn concluded, "I wasn't really looking at him much. I was in my own mood, and he was like, 'Why aren't you looking at me?' I'm like, 'Well, because you kind of suck!'"
According to Jenn, after she and Devin got engaged in Hawaii, she was never his main priority.
Jenn claimed that Devin began "pulling away" -- with calls and texts diminishing -- until he finally dumped her over the phone.
Jenn cried and questioned how Devin could go from not being able to live without her to treating her like she's "nothing."
Jenn told The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer, "He said something felt off from the second he proposed and that he regretted getting engaged... He denied ever being in love."
Jesse admitted he was "totally shocked" by this news because Devin had claimed Jenn was the most important person in his life and that he'd never abandon her.
When asked what changed as a result, Jenn insisted on Good Morning America, "With me, nothing had changed with me."
Jenn, to this day, apparently has no idea what caused Devin's cold change of heart.
"I was so happy and I was so ready to start our life together," Jenn shared.
"But I noticed his energy had shifted and his priorities shifted. He wasn't the same person he was on the show, off of the show."
Jenn said "it was pretty immediate" after filming The Bachelorette finale in May when she "started noticing" a change in Devin's attitude and demeanor towards her.
"The efforts were different and the inconsistencies and the things he was promising me -- and then not fulfilling," Jenn recalled.
"I said, 'Maybe it's just the show. It's been a lot coming off the show,' so I gave grace with that. And I think over time, I realized his heart just wasn't in it anymore."
Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and broken up with her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.
"I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve," Devin acknowledged.
Devin said he watched Jenn grow leaps and bounds on the show, only to contribute to her "recession," which really hurt him at the end of the day. Devin suggested that Jenn was willing to compromise her standards to make him happy and he didn't want her to make those sacrifices for him.
"You have done nothing wrong," Devin said.
Devin admitted he had "failed" Jenn, who insisted she had "fought" so hard to save their relationship.
"Unfortunately, he just wasn't the man he had talked himself up to be," Jenn noted.