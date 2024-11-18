"In Cape Fear, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison," an official synopsis reads. "The 10-episode series is a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America's obsession with true crime in the 21st century."
The series was inspired by The Executioners, a novel that has since yielded two movie adaptions.
Bardem recently portrayed Jose Menendez in Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story. He also appeared in the Dune movies, and lended his voice to King Solon in Spellbound, which has not yet been released.
