A new Netflix series starring Kaitlyn Dever explores what happens when an influencer makes false claims about overcoming brain cancer.

"Set during the early days of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way -- if only it were true," an official description reads.

"As we're all now aware, it's often impossible to tell what's real and what isn't on social media, even when it comes to the most serious subjects," the synopsis continues.

Dever portrays Belle Gibson, whose story is initially told in the novel, The Woman Who Fooled the World.

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith, Ashley Zukerman, Susie Porter, Matt Nable, Phoenix Rai, Chai Hansen, Richard Davies, Essie Davis, Kieran Darcy and Catherine McClements also star.

"[With the title,] I wanted something that would capture this idea of hope in a bottle and that could be a bigger umbrella than something that would relate only to Belle. While apple cider vinegar does have many genuine and effective uses, and ingesting it can have some health benefits, that doesn't mean it can perform miracles, like curing cancer," show creator Samantha Strauss told Netflix's Tudum.

A release date has not yet been shared.