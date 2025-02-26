Supernatural actors Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles are reuniting for the fifth and final season of The Boys.

Padalecki and Collins will join Ackles, who plays Ben, aka Soldier Boy, in Season 5 of the Prime Video series.

The trio announced the news Wednesday.

"Hey, Jared," Ackles says in a video, which was posted to the show's social media account. "We got work to do... again."

The clip cuts to Padalecki who says, "Okay, I'll tell Misha."

"Misha," he adds. "We got work to do."

Collins then appears with a smile and a thumbs up.

"Okay," he says.

He pauses, and confusion sweeps across his face.

"What are we doing?" he asks.

"Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural," the caption reads.

The Boys is adapted from the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series about a group of vigilantes who have it out for dishonorable superheroes. The fifth season will be the show's last.

Daveed Diggs, well-known for portraying Hamilton's Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, was previously announced to be joining the show for its final season.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell and Colby Minifie also star.