Paramount+ announced the title and premiere date for the new drama from director and executive producer Guy Ritchie. MobLand premieres March 30 on the streaming service.

MobLand began as a Ray Donovan spinoff. By the time Brosnan and Hardy were cast in November, it had become a standalone series.

No stranger to mobster crime dramas, Ritchie wrote and directed the British crime films Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, RocknRolla and The Gentleman. He adapted The Gentleman as a series for Netflix.

Snatch was also adapted as a streaming series but without Ritchie and with all new characters.