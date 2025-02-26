A new season of Doctor Who, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Alan Cumming as a cartoon, will arrive on Disney+ April 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gatwa, the show's 15th doctor, will return in Season 2, alongside Varada Sethu and Millie Gibson, as Belinda and Ruby, respectively.

The season will follow the Doctor and Belinda as they attempt to return to Earth.

"But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before," an official synopsis reads.

The second episode of the sophomore season will feature Alan Cumming, well known for hosting the Peacock reality competition series The Traitors.

Cumming will portray a cartoon character known as Mr Ring-a-Ding who "suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside -- and the consequences are terrifying," according to a press release.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist also star.

Gatwa also appeared as Doctor Who in a Christmas special in December.