Billy Idol released the music video for "Still Dancing" on Wednesday. The song will be on his upcoming album, Dream Into It, releasing April 25.

"Still Dancing" pays homage to the Idol classic "Dancing With Myself." On his first album since 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground, Idol is indeed still dancing.

Idol appears in the video, directed by Steven Sebring, performing the song both in a club and on the street, after browsing his old records in a record store. Idol said the song reflects his entire career.

"At the start of the song I'm recalling the early times in London, when I was living in squats or at friends' apartments, all my belongings in a plastic bag," Idol said in a statement. "Punk rock gave me an opening. I was surrounded by people who loved the music as deeply as I did."

Last month, Idol announced a summer tour for the album. Idol will tour 30 cities from April 30 to Sept. 25 with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. Jett also appears on Dream Into It, along with Avril Lavigne and Alison Mosshart.

Idol is also nominated for the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame with voting to commence in April.