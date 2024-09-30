Janelle Monae is hosting AMC's FearFest, the network announced Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

FearFest is a celebration of horror that spotlights creepy classics and spooky new series that totals some 700 hours of content.

"Behind this door is a month-long bash of your favorite fears... " said Monae in a preview. "FearFest is a celebration of all the tingles and the screams. Immerse yourself in the horror and bask in the mayhem."

In addition to Halloween staples like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Poltergeist, AMC will also release Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reed as Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier.

And two news series will drop in October.

The Midwich Cuckoos: Village of the Damned details the fallout after an entire community blacks out.

Horror's Greatest examines the genre from the perspective of movie creators.

Monae, who starred in Knives Out, has also gathered her film recommendations into a list, which is available to watch on AMC+.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I hope you enjoy my handpicked collection of thrills, screams and eerie delights," she said.