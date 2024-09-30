Lionsgate announced Monday that John Wick will once again play in theaters to celebrate the film's 10-year anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie, starring Keanu Reeves , will return to theaters Nov. 3 and 6.

"John Wick solidified Reeves' reputation as an action superstar while also beginning a successful franchise of three sequels and a prequel television series," a description reads. "The film also spawned popular video games and comic books."

One upcoming spinoff is Ballerina, a movie starring Ana de Armas as a dancer who avenges her dead father.

The November John Wick screening will include an exclusive preview of that movie.

The original film follows Wick's own "quest for vengeance" after a mob kills his puppy.

Ballerina opens in theaters in June 2025. Lionsgate is also developing Wick: Under the High Table, the first John Wick TV series.