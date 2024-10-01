Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Henry III, king of England, in 1207-- First lady Caroline Harrison in 1832-- Aerospace entrepreneur William Boeing in 1881-- Outlaw Bonnie Parker in 1910-- Actor Walter Matthau in 1920-- Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States, in 1924 (age 100)-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist in 1924-- Actor Richard Harris in 1930-- Actor Julie Andrews in 1935 (age 89)-- Actor Stella Stevens in 1938-- Musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1942 (age 82)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rod Carew in 1945 (age 79)-- Writer Tim O'Brien in 1946 (age 78)-- Actor Stephen Collins in 1947 (age 77)-- Actor Randy Quaid in 1950 (age 74)-- Actor Yvette Freeman in 1957 (age 67)-- Actor Esai Morales in 1962 (age 62)-- Former home run leader Mark McGwire in 1963 (age 61)-- Actor Christopher Titus in 1964 (age 60)-- Musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) in 1968 (age 56)-- Actor Zach Galifianakis in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Sherri Saum in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Sarah Drew in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor Greg Davis Jr. in 1984 (age 40)-- Comedian\/actor Beck Bennett in 1984 (age 40)-- Actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Matthew Daddario in 1987 (age 37)-- Actor Brie Larson in 1989 (age 35)-- Actor Luna Blaise in 2001 (age 23)-- Actor Milo Parker in 2002 (age 22)-- Actor Priah Ferguson in 2006 (age 18)