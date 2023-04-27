Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk is looking for a new home. The online show has been canceled by Meta. The Facebook Watch original content group has been shuttered and the executive in charge has left the tech company.

Mina Lefevre was head of the original content group for Meta, which is moving away from expensive original programming. They are instead focused on developing content for virtual reality (VR) viewers through Meta Horizon Worlds.

Red Table Talk is a production of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Productions and they are said to be shopping the show and its 11 million Facebook viewers to another platform. Red Table Talk featured Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow in an intergenerational talk show format.

The show spun off into one starring Gloria Estefan and her family called Red Table Talk: The Estefans. It would be the last original Facebook Watch show.

Meta is laying off a total of 21,000 staffers. The first wave of 10,000 was announced last year, and these recent layoffs are part of the rest. Facebook Watch was once a mix of unscripted and scripted programming but has since shifted to unscripted.