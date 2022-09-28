'Jack Ryan' Season 3 coming to Prime Video in December
UPI News Service, 09/28/2022
Jack Ryan will return for a third season in December.
Amazon said in a press release Wednesday that Season 3 of the action-thriller series will premiere Dec. 21 on Prime Video.
Jack Ryan is based on the Tom Clancy character of the same name. The series follows Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), a Marine veteran and financial analyst working for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Season 3 consists of eight episodes and will see Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time after he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.
"Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict," an official description reads.
