Jack Ryan will return for a third season in December.

Amazon said in a press release Wednesday that Season 3 of the action-thriller series will premiere Dec. 21 on Prime Video.

Jack Ryan is based on the Tom Clancy character of the same name. The series follows Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), a Marine veteran and financial analyst working for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Season 3 consists of eight episodes and will see Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time after he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.

"Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict," an official description reads.

Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly also return to star, with Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel to join the cast.

Jack Ryan is created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. The series was renewed for Season 4 in October 2021, with Michael Pei±a to join the cast.