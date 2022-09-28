Streaming services Epix and Starzplay have both announced rebrands.

MGM said in a press release Wednesday that it will relaunch Epix as MGM+ in early 2023.

MGM+ will continue to feature a curated film library and TV originals including Godfather of Harlem, Billy the Kid, From, Rogue Heroes and Belgravia.

The rebranded service will officially launch Jan. 15, the same day as the Godfather of Harlem Season 3 premiere.

"MGM is one of the most iconic and beloved brands from the golden age of television," MGM+ head Michael Wright said. "This rebrand is a promise to existing and new viewers that MGM+ is the place to find television that reflects and celebrates the legacy of the iconic MGM brand -- cinematic programming with sophisticated storytelling that entertains, delights, surprises, and transports. MGM is television for movie lovers."

In addition, MGM has ordered two new series, Hotel Cocaine and Belgravia: The Next Chapter, to add to the MGM+ lineup.

Meanwhile, Starz said Wednesday that it will rebrand its Starzplay international streaming service as Lionsgate+. The change will roll out globally Thursday, excluding the United States and Canada where it will remain Starz.

Lionsgate+ will continue to feature TV originals including Gaslit and Dangerous Liaisons, along with Spanish series such as Sei±orita 89 and El Refugio.

"Our commitment to deliver bold, curated stories where we push boundaries and defy expectations remains the same," Starz president of international networks Superna Kalle said. "We have build strong relationships with our viewers and look forward to continue to providing them premium storytelling as Lionsgate+."