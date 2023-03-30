Motherhood can be scary, especially your first time. But in the trailer for the upcoming Hulu movie Clock those fears are examined through a new lens.

Ella ( Dianna Agron ) is happily married but doesn't want children. Her husband, Aiden (Jay Ali) is OK with that, but everyone else around Ella wonders why and questions her decision.

In the trailer's opening sequence, a group of Ella's friends dismiss her feelings and question her choice.

"What do you do all day?" one of them asks incredulously, as scenes with Ella cooking, getting spa treatments and exercising as well as having intimate time with her husband play in sequence.

"All women have a biological clock," her OB-GYN says. "Maybe yours is just...broken."

After Ella's father (Saul Rubinek) makes it clear he wants to see the couple have kids, Ella finally agrees to go to a fertility clinic that is conducting a clinical trial.

As shown in the trailer, that's when things get strange. While there, the center's head doctor (Melora Hardin) tells Ella she can be impregnated by a "synthetic hormone, with cognitive behavioral therapy or an 'implant.'"

But once those treatments are administered, Ella starts seeing visions, including a vaguely Jason-like figure and more.

The movie is part of Hulu's horror slate and was originally developed for the Bite-Size Halloween series as a short film by writer/director Alexis Jacknow in 2020. Other upcoming scary films coming via Hulu include Appendage and The Mill.

Clock premieres on Hulu on April 28.