Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds is officially headed for divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reynolds' estranged wife, Nico Vega singer Aja Volkman, filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Us Weekly confirmed the news.

Reynolds and Volkman married in March 2011 and have four children, daughter Arrow, twin daughters Coco and Gia, and son Valentine.

The pair announced their separation in September 2022.

Reynolds and Volkman previously split in 2018 and said in January 2019 that they were in the process of "rebuilding" their marriage.

Reynolds proposed to Volkman again in December 2019.

Since his most recent split from Volkman, Reynolds has reportedly started dating actress Minka Kelly.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Imagine Dragons released their sixth studio album, Mercury - Act 2, in July 2022. The band is in the midst of its Mercury world tour, which concludes in September.