"I'm looking forward to hosting the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards and sharing the stage with some of the best in music," the rapper and actor previously said in a press release. "It will be an amazing night celebrating fan-favorite artists with special performances that fans won't want to miss."
Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae, with a special musical tribute planned for Cher, the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient.
Beyonce will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award.
Nominations
Taylor Swift leads the nominees with nine nominations, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Cruel Summer."
SZA, 21 Savage and Jelly Roll have eight nominations each, followed by Olivia Rodrigo with seven.
