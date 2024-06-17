Hulu is celebrating its "Brat Pack" documentary, Brats, which reached No. 1 on its charts, by streaming all nine Brat Pack films.

Andrew McCarthy interviews his fellow "Brat Pack" members in Brats on how they feel about the label given to them in the 1980s.

"The Brat Pack" includes stars Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Anthony Michael Hall and Matthew Broderick.

These nine 1980s classics -- About Last Night, Betsy's Wedding, Blue City, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Fresh Horses, Say Anything, St. Elmo's Fire, TAPS and Weird Science -- are available to stream now.