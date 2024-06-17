Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez posted a heartfelt message to her Oscar-winning husband Ben Affleck on her Instagram Stories Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our hero, Happy Father's Day," Lopez, 54, captioned a photo of Affleck, 51, in his younger years.

The couple tied the knot in 2022.

They don't have children together, but are raising a blended family that includes Affleck's three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner -- Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 -- while Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Lopez recently canceled her planned summer concert tour to spend more time with her family.