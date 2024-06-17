Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet with her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne at the Tony Awards ceremony in New York Sunday night.

Later in the evening, they won Tonys themselves as producers on The Outsiders, a Broadway show based on S.E. Hinton's classic young-adult novel.

Hinton was 16 when she wrote the best-selling book in the 1960s.

The stage show it inspired was nominated for 12 Tonys and beat out Hell's Kitchen, Illinoise, Suffs and Water for Elephants for the night's top honor.

The Outsiders also won for Best Director of a Musical, Best Sound Design of a Musical and Best Lighting Design of a Musical.

Vivienne is one Jolie's six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt

The former couple also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin brother, Knox, 15.

