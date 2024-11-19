Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the action fantasy movie Tuesday featuring Mason Thames and Gerard Butler

How to Train Your Dragon is a live-action and CG-animated reimagining of the 2010 DreamWorks animated film, based on the Cressida Cowell book series.

Thames stars as Hiccup, the son of Viking chieftain Stoick (Gerard Butler), as he befriends the baby dragon Toothless, rather than becoming a dragon slayer.

Nico Parker, Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn and Ruth Codd also star.

"On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast, Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society," an official description reads.

How to Train Your Dragon is written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who directed the original film and its animated sequels, How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019). The remake opens in theaters June 13.