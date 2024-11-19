Max announced Tuesday that Juror #2 will premiere on the streaming service Dec. 20. The film opened in theaters Nov. 1 following its premiere Oct. 27 at AFI Fest.

Hoult plays a juror whose morality is tested by a high-profile murder trial. Chris Messina, Cedric Yarbrough, Gabriel Basso, Leslie Bibb, Amy Aquino and Adrienne C. Moore also star.

Jonathan A. Abrams wrote Juror #2. It is Eastwood's 40th film as a director.