Max announced Tuesday that Juror #2 will premiere on the streaming service Dec. 20. The film opened in theaters Nov. 1 following its premiere Oct. 27 at AFI Fest.

Clint Eastwood directed the courtroom drama starring Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Kiefer Sutherland and Zoey Deutch. The film currently has a limited theatrical release in select cities.

Hoult plays a juror whose morality is tested by a high-profile murder trial. Chris Messina, Cedric Yarbrough, Gabriel Basso, Leslie Bibb, Amy Aquino and Adrienne C. Moore also star.

Jonathan A. Abrams wrote Juror #2. It is Eastwood's 40th film as a director.