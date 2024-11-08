Home Alone icon Macaulay Culkin has joined the Season 2 cast of the post-apocalyptic drama, Fallout.

"Yep. It's happening," Culkin, 44, wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a media report about his casting.

The actor is expected to play the recurring role of an eccentric genius in the video-game adaptation, which premiered on Prime Video this past April.

The show is set 200 years after a nuclear disaster destroyed life as humans know it.

Ella Purnell stars as Lucy, the sheltered descendant of survivors, while Walton Goggins plays the bounty hunter The Ghoul.

Culkin's other credits include My Girl, The Good Son, Party Monster, The Righteous Gemstones and American Horror Story.