CBS has ordered full seasons of its freshman series, NCIS: Origins and Poppa's House.

ADVERTISEMENT

"NCIS: Origins has added a brilliant new dimension to the NCIS franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic '90s experience that features distinct characters, stories and crime solving," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Poppa's House excels with the dynamic father/son chemistry between Damon [Wayans] and Damon Jr. and their family-inspired stories that bring this comedy to life. These shows fit seamlessly into our Monday night lineup while resonating with viewers on CBS and Paramount+"

NCIS: Origins stars Austin Stowell as the younger version of Gibbs, the iconic character Mark Harmon played for more than a decade in the original NCIS.

The cast also includes Robert Taylor, Kyle Schmid, Mariel Molino, Tyla Abercrumbie, Diany Rodriguez and Caleb Foote.