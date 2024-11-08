CBS orders full seasons of 'NCIS: Origins,' 'Poppa's House'
UPI News Service, 11/08/2024
CBS has ordered full seasons of its freshman series, NCIS: Origins and Poppa's House.
"NCIS: Origins has added a brilliant new dimension to the NCIS franchise with an origin story of Leroy Jethro Gibbs and a cinematic '90s experience that features distinct characters, stories and crime solving," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.
"Poppa's House excels with the dynamic father/son chemistry between Damon [Wayans] and Damon Jr. and their family-inspired stories that bring this comedy to life. These shows fit seamlessly into our Monday night lineup while resonating with viewers on CBS and Paramount+"
NCIS: Origins stars Austin Stowell as the younger version of Gibbs, the iconic character Mark Harmon played for more than a decade in the original NCIS.
