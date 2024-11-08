Judy Greer has checked an item off her bucket list by starring in the heartwarming holiday movie, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

Directed by Dallas Jenkins (The Chosen) and opening in theaters on Friday, the screen adaptation of the bestselling children's book follows Grace Bradley (Greer) as she directs the Herdmans, a rambunctious, snack-seeking young family, in her church play.

"I had always wanted to do a big, family-friendly Christmas film. I haven't done one of those yet and I love this story that is so funny and it's crazy and there's chaos," Greer, 49, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"It's so hectic. It's a Christmas pageant and the wrong kids are in it, and the town is in an uproar," she added. "But the message is that we need to love. We need to be welcoming and loving and compassionate to every single person and if you can't do that during the holidays, when can you do it?"

Known for her roles in the Halloween and Ant-Man franchises, Greer learned a lot playing a mom and small-town teacher in Pageant.

"I loved trying to figure out what parts of Judy could be in Grace, and then when I was done playing Grace, what parts of Grace should I try to get into Judy because I could use a little bit more patience in my life," Greer said.

"I love the idea that her name is Grace, and she shows a lot of grace," she added.

The movie opens with Grace trying to prove to her town that she can manage one of its favorite traditions on her own.

"Nobody thinks she can do it," Greer said.

"But as we see everything unfold that happens with the Herdmans -- they're the ones that volunteer to be in the pageant and want more than anything to be in this pageant -- then we really see Grace trying to prove to everyone else that the Herdmans are worth as much time and love and energy as everyone else in the community and in their church."

Comedian Pete Holmes, 45, plays Grace's husband Bob and Lauren Graham plays the couple's daughter, Beth, as an adult looking back on the memorable holiday.

"We both love Christmas. We both have kids," Holmes said, gesturing to Greer, who was sitting beside him.

"I have a 6-year-old and I couldn't wait to experience the wonder and, also, the love and the warmth of the season in a film," he added. "Christmas movies are here to kind of mark the occasion."

Holmes described Bob as "a dorky dad" with a lot of enthusiasm for the yuletide season.

"He loves Christmas and has children and likes messing with his wife, so that wasn't heavy lifting," he joked.

Asked if she thinks people who put too much pressure on themselves around the holidays might see themselves in Grace, Greer laughed and replied, "People who are self-aware, yes."

"Not everybody's really taking a good hard look at themselves," Holmes said. "But Christmas, even if you aren't putting on an [actual] pageant is like putting on a pageant, so I think, even if you're not in the pageant community, you'll relate to the vibe."