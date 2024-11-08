Pink Floyd's David Gilmour is clearing up whether the Dark Side of the Moon album was created to synchronize with the Wizard of Oz.

The 78-year-old rocker stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform "Dark and Velvet Nights" off his fifth solo album, Luck and Strange.

When Fallon asked about the rumor, Gilmour's first response was, "Well, of course it was."

He then laughed.

"I only heard about it years later," Gilmour said. "Someone said you put the needle on -- vinyl, you know... you've got the film running somehow, and on the third roar of the MGM line, you put the needle on for the beginning of Dark Side and there's these strange synchronicities that happen."

Gilmour said that fans have done this and posted their resulting clips on YouTube.

"There are some strange coincidences," he tells Fallon. "I'll call them coincidences."

The song he performed, "Dark and Velvet Nights," was based on a poem that his wife wrote to celebrate a prior wedding anniversary.

"So I just sang her poem to this track," he said. "And that is pretty much how it came out."