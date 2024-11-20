Late singer Liam Payne was honored at a funeral service Wednesday in Buckinghamshire, England.

Beloved boy band One Direction was formed on British talent competition series The X Factor in 2010, and performed together until 2016.

Simon Cowell, the creator of The X Factor and the first to sign One Direction to a music label, cried with Payne's parents at the funeral.

Kate Cassidy, who dated Payne before his death, was also in attendance, as was Cheryl Tweedy, the mother to his 7-year-old son, Bear.

A horse-drawn carriage brought Payne's casket to the church. The ceremony took place just over a month after the 31-year-old singer's death.

Payne died Oct. 16 after falling from a balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel. His toxicology report showed he had various substances in his system, but that he had not committed any form of self-harm, People reports. Payne previously sought help getting sober.

Earlier this month, Argentine police arrested three people in connection with the singer's death.

