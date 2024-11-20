Late singer Liam Payne was honored at a funeral service Wednesday in Buckinghamshire, England.

Payne's memorial at St. Mary's Church in Amersham was attended by his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

Beloved boy band One Direction was formed on British talent competition series The X Factor in 2010, and performed together until 2016.

Simon Cowell, the creator of The X Factor and the first to sign One Direction to a music label, cried with Payne's parents at the funeral.

Kate Cassidy, who dated Payne before his death, was also in attendance, as was Cheryl Tweedy, the mother to his 7-year-old son, Bear.

A horse-drawn carriage brought Payne's casket to the church. The ceremony took place just over a month after the 31-year-old singer's death.

Payne died Oct. 16 after falling from a balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel. His toxicology report showed he had various substances in his system, but that he had not committed any form of self-harm, People reports. Payne previously sought help getting sober.

Earlier this month, Argentine police arrested three people in connection with the singer's death.

Payne's death has sparked grief among fans and artists, with Rita Ora giving an emotional tribute during MTV's Europe Music Awards, and fans attending a New York City memorial.