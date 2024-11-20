Combs will perform "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," while Moroney will take to the stage with her song "Am I Okay."
Nominations
Morgan Wallen leads the nominees with seven nominations, followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five nominations each. Post Malone and Lainey Wilson are both up for four awards, while Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves all have three nominations.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.