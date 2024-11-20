The Country Music Association Awards will return Wednesday in Nashville.

The 58th annual ceremony will take place at Bridgestone Arena and air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Country Music Association presents the CMA Awards to recognize outstanding achievements in the country music industry.

Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson will host this year's CMAs, with Chris Stapleton and Post Malone to open the ceremony with a performance of their song "California Sober."

Other performers include Bryan, Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Jelly Roll.

Morgan Wallen leads the nominees, followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton

How to watch

Participants

Retired NFL star Peyton Manning and country music artists Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson will host the ceremony.

Chris Stapleton and Post Malone will open the show by performing their song "California Sober."

Bryan, Wilson, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Noah Kahan, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves and other artists will perform.

Combs will perform "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," while Moroney will take to the stage with her song "Am I Okay."

Nominations

Morgan Wallen leads the nominees with seven nominations, followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five nominations each. Post Malone and Lainey Wilson are both up for four awards, while Louis Bell, Luke Combs , Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves all have three nominations.

The nominees for Entertainer of the Year are Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

George Strait will be honored with the 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson will perform a tribute to the star.