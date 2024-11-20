Viola Davis will be honored with the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille award, joining the ranks of icons Walt Disney, Robert Redford and Oprah Winfrey.

Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film. Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry," said Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne.

She added, "Viola's courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award."

The iconic actress and activist was given a Golden Globe for her role in Fences, and has been nominated several other times.

Davis, who was recently a presenter at the Primetime Emmy Awards, will be honored at a special dinner on Jan. 3, alongside the Carol Burnett award honoree.

In 2023, Eddie Murphy was the recipient of the honor.

The Golden Globes will premiere Jan. 5, with nominations coming Dec. 9.